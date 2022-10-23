WESTBURY, N.Y. — Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, recommends these must-have plants for eye-catching fall planters. Autumnal planters are a wonderfully easy way to dress up porches or walkways creating instant curb appeal.
Also known as mums, chrysanthemums are considered the most popular fall-blooming plant and a staple to welcome the season. They produce gorgeous daisy-like flowers available in yellow, red, orange, white, pink, and purple.
Tall and wispy, ornamental grasses provide height and elegance to a planter. Millet, reed grass and fountain grass are favorites.
For a dash of whimsy and interest, ornamental peppers are a must. Their small stature and brightly colored fruit pair well with other fall planter mainstays.
Known for being a houseplant, croton can also withstand some colder temperatures outdoors. Their large vibrant leaves put on a show of color.
This non-edible cabbage adds texture to a planter arrangement. It is available in several shades of purple and white and the color deepens until the first hard frost.
“It’s the perfect time to update your entryway for the fall season with plants that are easy to care for and convey a warm welcome,” said Karen Musgrave, landscape professional at Hicks Nurseries. “These gorgeous plants will thrive and rebloom for several weeks as the weather cools.”