TALLAHASSEE — This week, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (Division) published important information that can help manufactured homeowners better prepare for severe weather. This information is available now on the Division’s website.

“Florida boasts the most manufactured homeowners in the country with over 800,000 residents living in these structures throughout the state,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “There are several steps that homeowners can take now to mitigate against potential disasters, and I urge Floridians to take all necessary precautions as we continue through the 2023 Hurricane Season.”

