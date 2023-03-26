Garden headquarters

Garden project headquarters.

 METRO CREATIVE

(MS) — Customize your outdoor living space and enhance your home’s curb appeal with a new landscaping plan, colorful door treatments, more furniture, or a fresh coat of paint for outdoor structures. Woodcraft can help you with tools, supplies and how-to resources to create an appealing and functional family “hangout.”

Build a potting bench to be headquarters for designing and planting flower gardens and bushes at strategic locations to mark dining, relaxing and playing sections of the yard. Build more outdoor furniture and game boards if needed to “furnish” these areas. Paint exterior doors to add a touch of color. Accent door/entryway areas with benches or garden planters. Repair, clean, and finish or paint porches, railings and fences to refresh their look.

Recommended for you