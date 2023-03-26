(MS) — Customize your outdoor living space and enhance your home’s curb appeal with a new landscaping plan, colorful door treatments, more furniture, or a fresh coat of paint for outdoor structures. Woodcraft can help you with tools, supplies and how-to resources to create an appealing and functional family “hangout.”
Build a potting bench to be headquarters for designing and planting flower gardens and bushes at strategic locations to mark dining, relaxing and playing sections of the yard. Build more outdoor furniture and game boards if needed to “furnish” these areas. Paint exterior doors to add a touch of color. Accent door/entryway areas with benches or garden planters. Repair, clean, and finish or paint porches, railings and fences to refresh their look.
Products for building- Woodcraft Magazine Classic Project Plans are detailed guides for building furniture and accessories, including the Full Service Potting Bench pictured here, along with chairs, tables, benches, planters, and more. Plans are available at woodcraft.com.
• Kreg 720PRO Pocket-Hole Jig — The latest innovation in pocket-hole joinery, this jig was engineered with features like one-motion Automaxx clamping, which automatically clamps and sets the material thickness setting for pieces 1/2-inch to 1 1/2-inch thick, GripMaxx anti-slip material construction and a steel-reinforced spine.
• Bosch Barrel Grip Jigsaw — A powerful 7.0 amp, variable-speed motor with Constant Response circuitry maintains the desired speed. Features include an ergonomic body, a tool-less blade-change system, and a blade ejection lever.
• FESTOOL T18 Easy Cordless Drill Plus Set — Expand your drilling capabilities with features like the new generation brushless EC-TEC motor and electronic torque setting for precise screw driving and drilling wood or steel. A metal keyless chuck allows for the use of most drill bits, from 1/16-inch to 1/2-inch diameter.
• Porter-Cable 5-inch Random Orbit Sander — This lightweight sander is ideal for surface preparation for smoothing seams and for removing paint, varnish and old coatings. Accepts 5-inch, 8-hole hook-and-loop paper.
• WoodRiver Panel Cart — Move large sheets of material from a truck bed or trailer to your table saw with minimal effort using this handy cart. Tilting carriage and frame are adjustable.
Doors and other finishing optionsMake exterior home doors and furniture the center of attention with colorful paint that brightens even cloudy days. Refresh the look of garage doors, porches, shutters, railings, fences, and storage buildings with a new coat (and maybe color) of paint.
• GENERAL FINISHES Milk Paint in 33 premixed colors works well for wood doors and furniture, as well as other structures. Be sure to add GENERAL FINISHES Exterior 450 Varnish in satin, gloss, semi-gloss, or flat to enhance the milk paintÕs durability.
• GENERAL FINISHES Outdoor Oil Finish is ideal for exterior weather conditions and may be used over other brands of exterior oil stain or exterior clear oil finishes for additional protection.
• System Three Marine Spar Varnish is designed for exterior surfaces and provides long-lasting protection against water and marine environments.
• System Three Clear Epoxy Sealer S-1 is a two-part clear, penetrating, waterproof, epoxy sealer. It is completely waterproof and suitable for use above and below the waterline.
• Waterlox Original Marine Finish and Original Marine Sealer: These premium tung oil-based products work together to penetrate and waterproof wood that lives in the outdoors. Both go on easily with brush, lamb’s wool applicator, cloth roller, or a sprayer.
• U.C. Coatings Corporation Nano-Guard Premium Wood Sealer is a clear, non-film forming sealer that allows the wood to age naturally without decay. It deeply penetrates the wood’s surface to protect and stabilize wood against weather and caustic conditions.
• To apply coverings by hand, consider Redtree Onyx White China Bristle Brushes (solvent-based finishes) or Redtree Matey Synthetic Bristle Brushes (water-based finishes) available in three sizes.
• For spraying, the EARLEX Super Finish Max features a built-in 450-watt sprayer, eliminating the need for a hose or motor to move around. Spray milk paint, chalk-style paint, latex paint, enamels, primers, urethanes, stains, and varnishes.
To learn more about these and other products, visit your local Woodcraft store, call 800-535-4482 or visit www.woodcraft.com.