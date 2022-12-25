This home is located at 4121 Vantage Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $209,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
All you need to move into this well-maintained and updated home is your toothbrush and clothes. It’s not often a move-in ready home like this comes on the market, so don’t miss your chance. This home is fully furnished with modern and tasteful furnishings and located in the popular 55+ community of Vantage Point, a neighborhood with great amenities and a very low monthly maintenance fee.
The tasteful landscaping with concrete curbing and a front palm tree welcomes you to this two-bedroom, two-bath half duplex home.
Enter to find the open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, front bay window, luxury vinyl flooring, tasteful color palette, and wide baseboards throughout. With both a living room and a family room, this home offers an abundance of living space for any lifestyle. You’ll be pleased with the Florida-inspired furnishings that are included with this home.
The bright and cheery kitchen features new white cabinets with soft close drawers, granite counters, and is open to the dining area with a convenient arched opening pass-through to the family room. The adjacent dining area overlooks the family room with easy access to the porch.
The owner’s suite is furnished with lovely white cottage-style furniture for that breezy Florida look. There’s a spacious walk-in closet & nicely updated bath with tiled walk-in shower & granite counter. The second bedroom and bath with a tub/shower combination & granite counter will surely please your guests.
The 11-by-11-foot enclosed back porch features nice vinyl windows, allowing it to be used as a four-season room. It overlooks the manicured back yard making it a great place for that morning cup of coffee, or to entertain friends as the sun goes down. There’s also a patio area, perfect for backyard grilling.
Additional features in this updated and fully furnished home include a one-car garage, new windows, new A/C, new washer and dryer, and a new roof coming in January 2023. Built in 1988, it has 1,249 of living square footage with 1,573 total square footage. Amenities within this conveniently located neighborhood include a huge heated pool, shuffleboard courts, clubhouse, and lawn maintenance – all for a very low monthly fee.