This home is located at 4121 Vantage Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $209,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

All you need to move into this well-maintained and updated home is your toothbrush and clothes. It’s not often a move-in ready home like this comes on the market, so don’t miss your chance. This home is fully furnished with modern and tasteful furnishings and located in the popular 55+ community of Vantage Point, a neighborhood with great amenities and a very low monthly maintenance fee.

Recommended for you