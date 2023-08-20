This home is at 3505 E. St. Andrews Drive in Avon Park. It is priced at $229,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a home in an active adult community that offers a low maintenance lifestyle? Look no further than this lovely fully furnished home in the highly sought-after community of Highlands Ridge.
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the beautiful landscaping surrounded by decorative concrete curbing. Step inside to the spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, plant ledge and luxury vinyl flooring. Double French doors open to the family room/den where you’ll have a lovely view of the gorgeous backyard through its wall of windows. A back door opens to a small patio, perfect for grilling.
The bright and cheery kitchen is separated from the living room by a breakfast bar, allowing that open feel between the two rooms. An abundance of cabinets and a pantry give you plenty of storage. The adjacent dining area with bay window overlooks the side yard with its lovely landscaping.
The owner’s suite, on one side of the home, comes with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, spacious bathroom, and walk-in shower with built-in seat. The laundry room is conveniently located off the master bath. The guest suite on the other side of the home can be closed off with pocket doors for privacy. A two-car garage offers plenty of shelving for storage.
Built in 1998, this well-maintained, fully furnished home offers 1,403 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 1,883 total square footage.
The low homeowners association fee covers your lawn mowing and edging, giving you time to enjoy the many amenities this beautiful community has to offer. There are two championship golf courses, two restaurants, two pools, a library, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis and so much more.