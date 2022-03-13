This home is located at 2323 Country Club Road, Sebring. It is being offered at $389,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus.
In the highly sought after community of Golf Hammock and located on Fairway #1, this gorgeous home has over an acre of land and it’s sure to impress. There’s so much room to roam, featuring over 2,200 living square feet, a split floor plan with three bedrooms, two baths. It’s immaculately kept and fully furnished so it’s move-in ready. Driving up to the house you’ll notice the neatly manicured lawn and the extra long wide driveway with side parking.
As soon as you walk in, you’ll immediately see how bright and open it is with a beautiful engineered wood flooring and tile throughout. The beautiful kitchen will surely please the chef at home, it has gorgeous granite countertops, huge center island with breakfast bar, loads of cabinets, lots of drawers, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space and a window over the sink overlooking the back porch. Across the kitchen is the large, open dining room with dining table and china cabinet included, a perfect space for those lovely family gatherings.
The spacious master suite with plenty of room for your king-size bedroom furniture and a sliding pocket door to the porch, ideal for a hot tub. It also includes a nice walk-in closet with cabinets and a beautiful, remodeled en-suite with extra-long double sink vanity top with granite, lots of cabinets and a tile walk-in shower with tub. At the other side of the home is the bright, spacious living room with sliding doors leading to the porch and the two guest bedrooms. The updated guest bath has a very nice vanity and remodeled tile walk-in shower.
Laundry day will seem like a breeze in this big, beautiful laundry room with a top-of-the-line washer and dryer, plenty of cabinets, sink and extra refrigerator/freezer. The ideal place to enjoy the golf course views is from the huge, screened porch with tile floor. With so much land, you can easily add a beautiful pool, shed and more. This home is ready for its new owners. Come take a look today.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus. Call direct at 863-381-1848.
MLS# 285472