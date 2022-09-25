The home is located at 5000 Lafayette Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $259,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Move-in ready! This cute two-bedroom, two-bath home in popular Harder Hall is spotless, well maintained and fully furnished. It features a bright, open, split-floor plan and professionally painted exterior about a year ago. It also has a nicely manicured lawn, pretty landscaping and two-car garage with Skeeter Beater.
Walk into the cozy, bright and spacious living room, you’ll notice the pride in ownership throughout. The open dining room has sliding pocket doors to the air-conditioned Florida room, which could be great as a hobby room or home gym. Cook your favorite meals and desserts in this nice, spacious kitchen with a center island breakfast bar.
You’ll appreciate the double closets in the large master suite and a nice master bath with long cultured marble vanity and walk-in shower. The great size guest bedroom and guest bathroom also has a cultured marble vanity with an updated tile shower.
The huge backyard has two sheds. There is plenty of space to add a pool. There’s a generator hook up in the garage, and the washer and dryer are included. It has a newer roof, fully irrigated lawn with three-zone timer, gutters and flood lights outside. This is an ideal home for retirees or as a seasonal home; you’re just minutes from the YMCA, Highlands Hammock State Park and US 27 to all major shopping and restaurants. Come take a look today.
This home is listed by Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus. Cell is 863-381-1848.