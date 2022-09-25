The home is located at 5000 Lafayette Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $259,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.

Move-in ready! This cute two-bedroom, two-bath home in popular Harder Hall is spotless, well maintained and fully furnished. It features a bright, open, split-floor plan and professionally painted exterior about a year ago. It also has a nicely manicured lawn, pretty landscaping and two-car garage with Skeeter Beater.

Recommended for you