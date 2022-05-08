The home is located at 4213 Lafayette Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $385,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
As soon as you drive up you’ll go Wow! This very nice, furnished three-bath Harder Hall pool home has plenty of room to roam. Located on a pretty corner lot, this home sits on about half an acre on two lots, with nice landscaping.
The cute, covered front porch with new pavers is a nice space where you can decorate it with some pretty flowers, nice patio furniture or even a bird bath. Walking in you’ll be amazed at how bright and open this home is, just under 2,000 living square feet, with a spacious great room, split floor plan and cathedral ceilings.
Cooking up your favorite meals will be a breeze in this large, open kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, pretty Corian countertops and you’ll appreciate the grand view of the pool through the large window over the sink. The dining area has double doors that lead to the pool and just beside is the bonus room, with access to the back porch and pool, that is currently set up as an office, which you can add a closet and a barn door to easily make it another bedroom.
The huge master suite has plenty of room for king-sized bedroom furniture and lots of storage space with a walk-in closet and an additional wall-to-wall closet. You can easily get all dressed up in this master en-suite with double sink vanity, separate area with makeup vanity, nice cultured marble walk-in shower and corner jetted tub.
The favorite hang out spot will surely be the gorgeous caged-in pool area with spa and fountain. An ideal space to entertain, enjoy those perfect sunny days, do some grilling and take a refreshing dip in the sparkling blue, heated pool. You’ll love the convenience of the additional third full bathroom, with walk-in shower, accessible from the pool and garage. Spacious utility room with cabinets, washer and dryer included and a large two-car garage with attic stairway.
Sellers have done a few updates including a new roof in 2017, new irrigation pump, new stainless steel fridge in 2022 and new pool pump/filter in 2021. You can add a few personal touches here and there to truly make this move-in ready home your own.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus. Direct 863-381-1848.
MLS # 286667