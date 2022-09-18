Gardening Saving Vegetable Seeds

This Aug. 12, 2020, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a harvest of homegrown vegetables in Glen Head, N.Y.

 JESSICA DAMIANO via AP

Many of the vegetables we grow in our gardens produce seeds, which, if harvested and stored correctly, have the potential to grace us with free plants. And late summer is the perfect time to start collecting them.

A few notes: Make sure the plants from which you’re collecting seeds are heirloom, or open-pollinated, varieties. These are plants in their original forms whose seeds will produce plants with the same qualities as their parent.

