In this photo supplied by Macaulay Library/Cornell Lab of Ornithology, pine siskins enjoy a backyard thistle feeder. Chad Witco of Audubon’s Migratory Bird Initiative recommends them to attract the lively birds.

 JULIE BLONDEAU/MACAULAY LIBRARY/CORNELL LAB OR ORNITHOLOGY via AP

If you’re planning to take part in the four-day, global Great Backyard Bird Count this month (Feb. 17-20), or if you just love birds, there’s plenty of gear and goods to help you enjoy them.

Recognizing and recordingMerlin and eBird are the apps recommended by the count’s organizers to help you identify birds, get acquainted with local species and enter your findings in a database. Others birding apps include iNaturalist, Song Sleuth and others more specific to regions or species, such as Raptor ID.

