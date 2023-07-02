This home is at 3344 E. Pebble Creek Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $365,000 and is listed by Ivan Alonzo of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This hidden gem is located in the sought-after Highlands Ridge, a 55+ community.
Come enjoy all that paradise has to offer in this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that’s fully furnished. With a total of 2,087 square feet of living space, there’s plenty of room for your guests.
Appliances include a washer and dryer, dishwasher, electric water heater, disposal, microwave, oven, range and refrigerator.
The back of the house overlooks the fairways of the first tee box of one of the two golf courses in the community. Or you can ride the included golf cart to the North Course.
You name it and this gated community has it as part of their amenities. Don’t worry about cutting grass as the association fee covers it.
Come make this your home away from home. Contact Ivan Alonzo at 203-671-7050 or 863-402-5700, or email ivane@bhhsflpg.com, for more information and a personal tour of Highlands Ridge and this home.