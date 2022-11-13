Seed-free sauce

Tomato press and sauce makers turn garden-ripe tomatoes into a seed-free, skin-free sauce with the turn of a handle.

 COURTESY/GARDENER'S SUPPLY COMPANY/GARDENERS.COM

Give a gift that helps your favorite gardeners enjoy the flavors of their garden well past the end of the growing season. Both new and experienced gardeners often spend their gardening budget on plants and seeds, leaving little or none to invest in food preservation equipment and supplies. Prepare your favorite gardener for the next harvest season with some food preservation supplies and equipment.

Canning jars, freezer containers, spice cubes and airtight bottles for canning, freezing, and storing dehydrated herbs and vegetables are always welcome gifts. These supplies come in handy throughout the harvest season and are often in short supply when food preservation is at its peak.

