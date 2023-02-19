This home is at 3312 E. Pebble Creek Drive, Avon Park. It is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a home in an active adult community that offers a low maintenance lifestyle? Look no further than this lovely home in the highly sought-after community of Highlands Ridge.
As you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the extensive landscaping with beautiful palm trees surrounded by concrete curbing. Step inside to the spacious great room with high ceilings and wood laminate flooring. Sliding glass doors open to the 11-by-29-foot screen porch, allowing you to extend the living space to the outdoors.
The lovely kitchen comes with white raised panel cabinets, newer stainless-steel appliances, and breakfast bar. The cozy breakfast nook is the perfect place for those casual meals with a splendid view of the pond and golf course through the large bay window.
You’ll love spending time in the screened porch. The many windows make this room bright and cheery as well as giving you more of that gorgeous view of the pond and golf course. The vinyl windows make this room comfortable in almost any weather. A patio/deck off the porch is perfect for grilling or just catching a bit of sun.
The spacious owner’s suite has French doors leading to the porch and includes a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, large bathroom with double vanities & walk-in shower. There is a guest suite that can be closed off with a pocket door for privacy and a den with double pocket doors which could also serve as an office or extra bedroom.
Built in 2003, this well-maintained home offers 1,448 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 2,242 total square footage. Other features of this home include a 2021 roof, thermopane windows throughout, a two-car garage and a roomy inside laundry room.
The low HOA fee covers your lawn mowing and edging, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the many amenities this beautiful community has to offer. There are two championship golf courses, two restaurants, two pools, library, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis and so much more.