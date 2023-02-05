This home is at 3902 Cormorant Point Drive in Sebring. It is offered at $259,900 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
This newly remodeled villa is not going to last long on the market. This two- bedroom, two-bath villa with two-car garage is in Cormorant Point and offers a spectacular view of the golf course and fairway.
From the minute you drive up to walking in the front door you will be amazed at the updates that have been added to this home. Beautiful beach washed porcelain tile flooring from the entry through the dining, living and hall area gives this home a real Florida look.
The kitchen upgrades include black porcelain tile flooring, beautiful hickory wood cabinets, granite tops, new lighting fixtures, some newer appliances and new sliding glass doors that gives access to the front patio.
The living room offers a great view overlooking the golf course and includes new thermopane windows throughout except for the window in the master bath.
The master suite is quite large, includes a walk-in closet and remodeled ensuite bath. The bath has all new porcelain flooring, wood vanity with granite top, all new lighting, hardware and custom shower design with roller slide glass shower doors. The guest bedroom has been enlarged and includes sliders to the rear open patio and a niche that was the closet and is currently being used as a sewing area.
You will love the large laundry room with washtub sink and cabinets for added storage and easy access to the master or to the guest bedroom.
The guest bath has also been updated to include Bath Fitter tub/shower combination, new wood vanity, granite top, luxury vinyl plank flooring, acrylic baseboard and so much more.
If you are looking for a home that is move-in ready, then this is the one for you. The two-car garage was added in 2018/2019, windows replaced in 2021, exterior doors replaced in 2017 and decorative driveway recently finished. The laundry room has cold water only for washing machine.
The HOA is $375 per year for Golf Hammock, and Cormorant Point Lawn maintenance fee is $300 per quarter and includes mowing, edging, trimming and lawn pest control (landscape maintenance is not included).
Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the back brick paver patio while enjoying watching the golfers on the course. Come and check out this beautiful home before it is gone. This one won’t last long.
For further information or to schedule your private showing, call Teresa and Kevin Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. Check out the virtual tour of this home and others at www.teresabock.com