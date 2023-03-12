Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.