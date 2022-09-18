This home is at 2800 Meadowood Lane in Sebring. The home is priced at $344,500 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Situated on a beautiful large corner lot overlooking the golf course, this immaculately maintained Country Club of Sebring home has three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car-plus golf cart garage. Its curb appeal is showcased by a beautifully manicured lawn, concrete curbing, and tasteful landscaping.

