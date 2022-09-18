This home is at 2800 Meadowood Lane in Sebring. The home is priced at $344,500 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on a beautiful large corner lot overlooking the golf course, this immaculately maintained Country Club of Sebring home has three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car-plus golf cart garage. Its curb appeal is showcased by a beautifully manicured lawn, concrete curbing, and tasteful landscaping.
Enter this home to find a spacious great room with tile flooring, cathedral ceiling, and arched entryways. It opens to the screened lanai by pocket sliding glass doors allowing you to extend the living space to the outdoors.
The kitchen is cheery and bright with its abundance of windows and white cabinets. It features a center island, newer stainless-steel appliances, pantry & solid surface counter tops. There’s a breakfast nook with bay window overlooking the golf course and lovely back yard. The dining room with arched opening, chair rail, and picture frame moldings is perfect for your more formal dining.
The owners’ suite at 15-by-16 feet allows you plenty of room for a seating area. The walk-in closet is sure to please. The spa-like bath boasts a dual sink vanity with granite top, jetted tub, linen closet, and walk-in tiled shower. A glass block window lets in natural light without compromising privacy. This is a split floor plan with two bedrooms on the other side of the house for your family and guests, plus a full bath with granite counters & a skylight.
The 11-by-20-foot screened and covered lanai is the perfect place to enjoy the view of the golf course with that morning cup of coffee, or to entertain friends as the sun goes down.
Other features include a convenient inside laundry room with deep sink, cathedral ceilings, Thermopane windows, separate golf cart door, and a new August 2022 roof. This lovely home, built in 1991, has 1,874 square feet of living area with 2,850 total square footage. It is situated on nearly half-acre corner lot. Amenities within the Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, lakes, restaurant, and tennis courts.