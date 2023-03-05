This home is located at 4309 North Course Lane, Avon Park. It is priced at $459,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a home in an active adult community that offers a low maintenance lifestyle? Look no further than this executive home in the highly sought-after community of Highlands Ridge.
An entertainer’s delight, this home offers an open floor plan with three bedrooms and two baths, plus a huge family/sunroom and an office/den.
As you pull up to the home, you’ll notice the pavered driveway and extensive landscaping adding to the curb appeal. Welcoming you is the lovely, spacious screened and pavered front porch entry where you’re sure to enjoy many relaxing moments.
This spacious, open floor plan has high ceilings, tile and engineered wood flooring and has a great view of the golf course out the back.
The gorgeous kitchen with adjacent dining area and bay window features plenty of wood cabinets, granite counter tops, two pantries and center counter-height island. The kitchen is open to the living room so the family chef is always part of the group gatherings.
You’ll love spending time in the sunroom, directly off the living room. With the wall of sliding glass doors, it’s easy to extend the living space. Surrounded by windows, this room is bright and cheery as well as giving you those gorgeous golf course views.
The spacious owner’s suite has two walk-in closets, a double sink vanity, private water closet and walk-in shower. There are two additional bedrooms for your guests with a hall bath. The office/den is the perfect place for your in-home office, exercise, or craft room.
This well-maintained home offers 2,221 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 3,413 total square footage. This home has many extra features including an oversized two-car garage, laundry room with plenty of cabinets, whole house generator, well for irrigation, 2021 roof, and so much more.
The low HOA fee covers your lawn mowing and edging giving you plenty of time to enjoy the many amenities this beautiful community has to offer. There are two championship golf courses, two restaurants, two pools, library, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis and more.