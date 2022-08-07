This home is located at 2905 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $359,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
You’ll be taken in by the gorgeous curb appeal of this two-bedroom plus office, two-bath home located on The Country Club of Sebring Golf Course.
This open floor plan home has many updated features including new tile in the main areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms, new lighting fixtures, and new window treatments.
Lovely landscaping and decorative curbing guide you to the covered entry where you’ll enter this meticulously maintained home through the double front doors with decorative glass and arched window overhead. The foyer opens to the dining room on the right with matching built-in cabinets and the spacious living room ahead.
The gorgeous kitchen is a chef’s delight with all new soft close, solid wood, glazed cabinets with granite countertops, and newer appliances. A breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the living room and a breakfast nook overlooks the back yard. Step out to the 15-by-25-foot, rear, screened porch, shaded by huge oak trees – the perfect place to grill and entertain, or just to relax and watch the golfers.
The fabulous owner’s suite, with two walk-in closets, offers a beautiful brand-new bath with a dual sink vanity with granite countertops and walk-in shower. A guest suite features a walk-in closet and attached guest bathroom. A spacious office in the front of the home with inviting French doors is perfect for working at home or use it as an exercise or craft room.
The in-house laundry room offers plenty of storage, with built-in cabinets and extra shelving.
Other features of this lovely home include an oversized two-car side-load garage with golf cart door, new top-of-the line Trane air-conditioning system, tankless water heater, generator-ready electrical panel, fabulous golf course views, and more. It was built in 1994 and has 2,156 square feet of living area with 2,897 total square footage.
Amenities within The Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, restaurant, lakes, and tennis courts.