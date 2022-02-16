This home is located at 7066 Strafford Oaks Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $375,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on the 16th hole of the Country Club of Sebring golf course, this beautiful three-bedroom plus office, three-bath home features a unique "Hacienda" style exterior. A brick paver drive and walkway, tasteful landscaping and etched glass entrance door add to this home’s curb appeal.
The open great room and dining area provide plenty of room for entertaining. It is accessible to the screened lanai by sliding glass doors allowing you to extend the living space to the outdoors.
The spacious kitchen is sure to please the chef in the family. Separated from the great room by a granite topped breakfast bar with overhead pendant lighting, it offers maple cabinets, tile backsplash and granite counter tops; plus, there's a built-in granite and wood server/hutch with wine rack in the adjacent dining area.
The first-floor owner's suite features a 14-by-19-foot bedroom with walk-in closet. A slider from the owner’s suite opens to the lanai with a fabulous view of the golf course. The spacious bath boasts separate vanity sinks, jacuzzi tub and seamless shower enclosure. Decorative French doors open to a 12-by-13-foot office that would also make an excellent exercise or craft room. A second first floor bedroom and full bath with jetted tub is perfect for family or guests.
A 10-by-16-foot screened and covered lanai, with tile flooring, is the perfect place to enjoy the view of the golf course with that morning cup of coffee, or to entertain friends as the sun goes down.
A staircase to the second level leads to the huge 14-by-27-foot family room/game room and 10-by-12-foot adjacent sitting room with window seat. This is the perfect place for your pool or ping pong table. There is a balcony off the family room with a lovely view of the 16th hole of the golf course. A third bedroom and full bath with vessel sink and jacuzzi tub are also located on the second floor.
Other features of this home include an oversized two-car garage, laundry room, barrel tile and shingle roof, well irrigation, and more. This lovely home, built in 2007, has 2,704 square feet of living area with 3,348 total square footage. It is situated on nearly ¼ acre. Amenities within the Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, lakes, and tennis courts.
