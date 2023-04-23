This home is located at 4019 Carter Creek Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $419,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Situated on Hole #10 of North Course in Highlands Ridge is this beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath golf course home with the WOW factor. As soon as you walk in you’ll notice the wonderful crown molding, high cathedral ceiling and all tile throughout the main living areas. There is plenty of room to roam. This home boasts just over 2,100 living square feet, with a bright, open, split floor plan, curved walls, modern neutral colors and absolutely spotless.
Cooking and baking your favorites will be a delight in this grand, spacious kitchen. There’s lots of prep space with a lovely center island with a solid surface countertop, a large breakfast bar and white cabinets. Enjoy your meals in the cute breakfast nook, just beside the kitchen. You’ll have plenty of space to entertain and enjoy the gorgeous golf course views in the living room and the large family room, which has custom blinds and access to the screened porch.
The huge master bedroom with enough space for your king-size furniture, also has two walk-in closets and lovely stained glass windows to enjoy the natural light. The beautiful ensuite has a cultured marble double sink vanity and large, corner walk-in shower. The spacious guest bathroom has a linen closet, large cultured marble vanity and shower with jetted tub.
You’ll appreciate the nice indoor laundry room with pocket door, convenient folding table, plus the washer and dryer are included. Have peace of mind with the 2021 whole house generator. The exterior of this home is just as nice with a lush irrigated lawn, pristine landscaping, a 2017 roof, 2018 A/C and extra wide driveway leading to a two-car garage with Skeeter Beater and attic space.
You’ll love the friendly, 55-plus community of Highlands Ridge surrounded by beautiful oak trees and pretty homes. So much to do: You can enjoy a refreshing dip in the two pools or spa, work out in the gym, go for a round of golf, play on the tennis or shuffleboard courts, and even get a bite to eat at either of the two restaurants at the clubhouses, which is all covered by the common facility fee of $262/month. Come live the retired Florida life in style and comfort in this home.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus. Cell, 863-381-1848.