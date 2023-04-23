This home is located at 4019 Carter Creek Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $419,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.

Situated on Hole #10 of North Course in Highlands Ridge is this beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath golf course home with the WOW factor. As soon as you walk in you’ll notice the wonderful crown molding, high cathedral ceiling and all tile throughout the main living areas. There is plenty of room to roam. This home boasts just over 2,100 living square feet, with a bright, open, split floor plan, curved walls, modern neutral colors and absolutely spotless.

