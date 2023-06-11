Welcome to 1456 S. Golfview Drive. This home is priced at $275,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This beautiful villa is in the Pinecrest/Lake Lotela neighborhood in Avon Park. The home is situated on the 14th green and 15th tee of the 1926 Donald Ross-designed Pinecrest Golf Course. The westerly exposure offers stunning sunsets over the golf course and Lake Lotela.
This home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage with over 1,600 living square feet and over 2,000 square feet under roof. The villa has been remodeled with modern and trending updates. The front of the home overlooks an orange grove for a county setting.
Approaching the home, you enter into a screened area with higher walls for privacy. As you step through the front door you walk into a spacious wide foyer with a view of the open floor plan. The kitchen is to the left and moving straight ahead is the dining room and living room combination.
The living room offers lots of space and has a modern vibe with custom floor to ceiling bookcases, storage, window seat and entertainment station. This is all framed around a window overlooking the golf course. An iron panel gives a small division between the living room and dining room. Beyond the living room to the right is a bonus space/office/study. This space also overlooks the golf course.
A unique detail is the iron French door and glass wall that creates a separate room. A panel between these doors has a small ethanol fireplace, which presents a cozy atmosphere between the rooms.
All windows throughout the home have plantation shutters.
The remodeled custom kitchen includes white cabinetry, granite countertops, a slate stainless-steel apron/farmhouse sink, tiled backsplash and slate stainless-steel appliances. A window overlooks the screened front entry. Friends will enjoy gathering around the spacious counter-height bar that divides the kitchen from the dining room. The dining room and living room creates a nice open space for entertaining.
The split floor plan features two generous sized bedrooms. Barn doors open from the living room to the owner’s suite. The owner’s suite features a private remodel bathroom featuring a dual sink vanity, granite counters, storage tower for linens, custom tiled walk-in shower with frosted glass and rubbed bronze fixtures. The walk-in closet offers plenty of storage.
The guest suite has a nice feature. Enter this space from the foyer and close it off with another set of barn doors. To the left is closet space and the guest bedroom. To the right is the hall/guest bathroom. When company is visiting, close the barn doors and your guest will enjoy a private suite.
A backdoor opens from the office to a 9-by-9-foot patio. This is a delightful spot to enjoy your morning coffee while watching who has the best drive on the golf course.
This home is beautifully landscaped. The two-car garage has plenty of room for your golf cart. HOA fees are $525 per quarter. The roof was new in 2022.
The Pinecrest/Lake Lotela area is one of the best kept secrets in Highlands County. Having a historic golf course out your backdoor offers some bragging rights to friends. Just imagine the many great golfers who have golfed her over the years or what it was like when the first televised PGA Golf tour was here in 1959. Pinecrest Golf Course is just a short golf cart ride to the clubhouse, Sandhill Grill Restaurant, and driving range.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the villa, call or text Maureen Cool at 863 873-7243.