This home is at 2307 Fairway Lane in Sebring. It is offered at $479,900 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
An open house is scheduled today from 1-3 p.m.
Looking for a large home with plenty of room to spread out? This home has over 3,700 square feet of air-conditioned space and over 5,200 total square feet under roof.
This oversized home consists of three bedrooms, three full baths, a library/office and an 18-by-35-foot bonus room that would be an ideal game room/theatre room or made into more bedrooms if needed. This home is situated on over one acre and offers plenty of room to add a pool if desired.
The roof was replaced October 2021, the exterior has also been recently painted and new ceiling fans have been added on the rear screened porch.
The stepdown library/office has wood flooring and plenty of storage for all your books.
This home also features a formal dining room and large living room overlooking the rear porch and private yard.
This one owner home has lots of storage space throughout.
The kitchen has washed oak cabinets with mica tops, black and stainless appliances, large pantry, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a breakfast nook overlooking the rear yard area and screened porch.
The family room is just off the kitchen and features high ceilings, plant shelves and wood burning fireplace.
This home offers a split bedroom floor plan with the two guest bedrooms closer to the garage and laundry room. The third bathroom has access to the rear porch, which is ideal if desiring a pool to be added.
With some newer updates this would be the perfect place to make it your own.
The large master suite has access to the rear porch, includes doubles closets with adjoining oversized bathroom with double sink vanities, corner tub, toilet room and tile shower with grab bars.
All the rooms in this home are nice sized rooms and offer plenty of space for all.
The oversized garage offers plenty of storage space for all your toys, tools and vehicles, too.
The storage shed is also included that currently houses the hurricane panels. Some of the other windows include awnings for added hurricane protection.
This one is priced to sell so it allows the new owners to make it their own.
Golf Hammock is a great place to live and is centrally located with easy access to the Hammock Road walking path and is a short distance to the YMCA. Check this one out before it is gone.
To arrange for your private showing, contact Kevin and Teresa Bock, with Re/Max Realty Plus, at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. Check out their website to also preview the virtual tour on this home at www.teresabock.com
