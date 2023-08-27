Welcome to 3303 Duffer Road in Sebring. It is priced at $397,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
August 28, 2023
Welcome to 3303 Duffer Road in Sebring. It is priced at $397,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
Open house is 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Welcome to your executive-style, exclusive Golf Hammock pool home. This home has over 2,400 living square footage (under air condition) and more than 3,900 total square footage of home. It is located in the desirable community of Golf Hammock Country Club and golf course.
This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a detached two-car garage. The home features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room and it is overlooked by the large kitchen. There is a formal dining room and additional kitchenette area with a family room overlooking the pool area.
The bedrooms are spacious and allow for each occupant to have tons of space. The ensuite has a walk-in shower and tub. There are separate vanity areas and a large walk-in closet. This space opens up to the pool area with sliding glass doors for your private oasis.
The second bedroom was the garage and has been enclosed. It is 21-by-20 feet and has a vanity area with sink – perfect for the princess of the house. The third bedroom is nicely sized at 14-by-12 feet. The guest bathroom also serves as the pool bath with an access door directly to the pool area. You will be so happy it is there!
The detached garage is a perfect place for all your toys, or park your favorite vehicle. You can never have enough storage space. The drive way is long and can accommodate many vehicles for the family.
The pool area is spacious and has a full pool cage. There is a covered space to allow for great entertaining all year round. This allows for your pool home paradise setting.
This home comes with a full solar panel package and allows you to enjoy super low electric bills for the years to come.
Golf Hammock is a family-friendly neighborhood and is located close to just about everything. The front of this home has LED lights that change with the seasons and is perfect for Halloween and other fun holidays.
Come see this home today; open house from 1-3 p.m. Exclusively listed with Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. Check out the professional photos of this property at www.dawndell.com. You can schedule your private tour with Dawn at 863-381-0400.
MLS 297226
