This home is at 3010 Par Road in Sebring. It is offered at $349,900 and is listed with Teresa and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus — Sebring.
Looking for a nice home in Golf Hammock with a pool and golf course frontage? This one may be just what you are looking for.
This home offers three generous size bedrooms, three full baths with easy access to the pool from most rooms and it has an awesome view of the 16th fairway. This one-owner home is the perfect place to start making your own memories.
As you enter through the front door into the tile entry you are welcomed into the living and dining room with cathedral ceilings and pocket sliders that gives access to the porch and pool.
The master bedroom with ensuite includes a large walk-in closet, oversized bath with soaking tub, tiled shower and double sink vanity. Both guest bedrooms are nice-sized rooms with lighter carpeting and good closet space. The guest bathrooms both include tile shower with glass enclosures, tile flooring and single sink vanities. The third bath also has easy access to the pool.
The kitchen features white mica cabinets with granite counter tops, full appliance package, newer tile flooring and has an abundance of counter and storage space.
The family room includes newer thermopane windows and is open to the kitchen, making this the perfect spot for relaxing or entertaining. It also has access to the pool area.
The oversized laundry room has plenty of upper and lower cabinets, counter space, laundry tub sink, washer and dryer plus a double pantry for added storage.
If you love to entertain and spend time in the pool, this home will be the right choice for you. The large porch has tile flooring, allows plenty of room to spread out and great area for enjoying that morning cup of coffee or that afternoon glass of tea. This pool is a concrete pool with heater and is caged with plenty of deck space.
Some of the newer improvements include the roof was replaced in 2017; the four-ton, 14-seer A/C unit was replaced in February 2022.
Check out this much-desired community. This home is within golf cart distance to the clubhouse, golf course and even to the YMCA as well as Highlands Hammock State Park and within an hour to hour-and-a-half to many major cities. This home is priced to sell and won’t last long on the market.
To arrange for your private showing please call or text Teresa or Kevin Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. You can also check out a virtual tour for this property and others on the Bocks website at teresa@teresabock.com