This home is at 1908 Queen Ave. in Sebring. This home is offered at $444,900 and is listed with Teresa Bock and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.

This beautiful 2016 custom-built home is situated on an acre in Orange Blossom Estates. From the minute you drive up to the entry of this home, you will appreciate all of the custom features throughout. The foyer features a step ceiling with a triple layer of crown molding. The foyer is open to the formal dining room with custom coffer ceiling, crown molding and arched columns.

