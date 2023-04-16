This home is at 1908 Queen Ave. in Sebring. This home is offered at $444,900 and is listed with Teresa Bock and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
This beautiful 2016 custom-built home is situated on an acre in Orange Blossom Estates. From the minute you drive up to the entry of this home, you will appreciate all of the custom features throughout. The foyer features a step ceiling with a triple layer of crown molding. The foyer is open to the formal dining room with custom coffer ceiling, crown molding and arched columns.
The living room is a great size room with custom wood wall unit with mount for your TV. It is open to the kitchen with cathedral ceilings and crown molding.
This dream kitchen has antique washed wood cabinets with stainless appliances, tumbled stone backsplash with pot filler and hood vent, a center island with single sink and level 3 granite. The kitchen also has a large informal dining area that includes a mitered glass window with panoramic view of the porch and expansive rear yard.
The bedrooms are all generous sized rooms with large closets. The owners suite includes French doors with access to the rear porch, crown molding, French doors leading into the ensuite bath with elegant tile flooring, jetted tub, huge glass enclosure shower, wood cabinets with double sink vanity, granite tops and large linen closet. Just off the primary bath is the 16-foot master closet with built-in drawers and plenty of hanging space. The guest bedrooms both include high ceilings, great closet space and have a Jack & Jill bath with access to both bedrooms. The guest bath has wood cabinets with double sink vanity, granite top, tub/shower combination with decorative tile design from the tub to the ceiling.
This home has an interior laundry room with close access to the garage and to the kitchen with wood cabinets, granite tops and plenty of upper cabinets for added storage space.
The half-bath is off the front living room area and is ideal for when you are entertaining.
The oversized garage has a side entry garage and large enough for two large vehicles and all the toys too. Included with this home is the water system for full filtration throughout the home. This property allows for plenty of space for addition garage or pool if desired.
If you are looking for your own piece of paradise, check out this beautiful home today. Qualified buyers only.
For further information about this listing or others, please contact Teresa and Kevin Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. You may also check out the virtual tour of this home on the website at www.teresabock.com