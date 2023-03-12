This home is located at 206 Moon Ranch Road in Sebring. The home is priced at $889,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Room to roam where you can soak in the country feels! Through a gated entrance, surrounded by beautiful mature oak trees, is this gorgeous pool home on 10 acres and boasting over 4,600 living square feet with a nice poolside cabana.
A lovely pavilion, with built-in seating, greets you as you walk into the large, country-style front porch. Enter through double doors into the foyer, spacious living room with wood fireplace and den area with built-in bay window seating. You’ll feel at home cooking and baking your favorites in this roomy kitchen with stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar and pass-thru window to the great room. Enjoy your meals in the formal dining area or the large, cute breakfast nook with a bay window and convenient access to the pool.
There’s ample space to entertain in the expansive great room, highlighted by a fireplace, built-in cabinets and wonderful views of the pool, pond and land. Beside the great room is an office/hobby room with built-in cabinets, which could also be converted into an additional bedroom. You’ll appreciate the huge laundry room with loads of storage space, plus washer, dryer and freezer included.
Upstairs is the master suite with a nice fireplace and boasts a grand walk-in closet, which used to be the third bedroom, and measures about 11 feet, 10 inches by 12 feet, 8 inches. The master ensuite has a wonderful spa-like tub, full bathroom with walk-in shower and additional double-sink makeup vanity. Beside the guest bedroom upstairs is a full bathroom with shower, tub and closet space.
Step outside and you’ll immediately want to take a dip in the sparkling blue, caged-in, heated pool. Relax under the charming covered patio with terracotta tile floors or cook poolside in the summer kitchen. Family or friends visiting could have their own private space in the poolside cabana with full bath, terracotta tile floors and bay window views of the pool.
What an amazing backyard space, ideal for those special gatherings, cookouts or get-togethers at the large pavilion, measures about 23 feet, 8 inches by 18 feet, 7 inches, and patio furniture included. Enjoy the breeze on the lovely tree swing or end your nights by the firepit. Bring your animals. Land zoned ag with gated pastures, fenced and cross-fenced, pond, barn and cows included.
Plenty of parking space, there’s a circular driveway and a detached, double door, two-car garage with covered breezeway leading to the front porch. No worries about losing power, thanks to the whole house generator and shutters for all the windows included. You’ll love the private country setting, yet you’re still close to town.
Listed by Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus. Direct cell, 863-381-1848.