This stunning pool home is at 1020 Hawks Landing Drive in Sebring. The list price is $2,400,000 and is offered by Lisa Kneram and Sue Dean with RE/MAX Realty Plus Sebring.
Welcome to this exquisite estate, where luxury and grand scale entertaining come together with unparalleled luxury. As you enter the grounds you will be captivated by the sheer elegance that awaits.
This stunningly imagined home consists of three bedrooms (can possibly make four or five bedrooms), four-and-a-half baths, an office, great room/media, family, exercise/bonus formal living and dining rooms, and a three-plus-car garage. Nestled on over five acres of beautifully manicured grounds, this home has a paver driveway and a flowing fountain. The home spans over an impressive 12,000-plus square feet.
Upon entering the stellar double door entry, you will be greeted by the panoramic view of the resort courtyard pool area in the grand travertine tiled entry. You will marvel at the unique features that cascade throughout the home, seamlessly blending contemporary with old world charm. Soaring ceilings that highlight mural painted dome insets are perfectly placed throughout.
The entry flows into the formal living and dining rooms. There is a wet bar with a wine cooler for your enjoyment.
Adjacent is the captivating grand private master suite, with rich wood in a detailed four-stage crown molding and trey ceiling. There are french doors that lead to the captivating pool area. Old world charm meets modern luxury in this master bath equipped with solid wood dual sink vanities, jetted soaking tub, dual entry shower with dual heads luxury shower at its finest. The 24-by-11-foot master dressing closet is grand in size with perfect built-ins, and is equipped with a private washer and dryer.
The master bath flows into your bonus/exercise/fourth bedroom, which flows to your private one-car garage, then circles back into your private office that has two entries, a beautiful built-in wood bookcases and desk and a full bath. This is a perfect setup for the doctor or traveling professional.
The kitchen is a culinary haven. It embraces granite counters, bar top seating, a large island with prep sink, a six-burner gas stove, and a pot water spigit. There are modern conveniences such as Fisher & Paykel dish draw washer, double veggie cooler, double wall ovens, large family pantry, and wood inlaid refrigerator. The breakfast nook captures the beautiful pool view through the aquarium glass window, a perfect spot to start your morning.
The kitchen opens into the family room, which leads into the great room with a half-bath, perfect for family gatherings or a media room. Notice the seamless flow of wood crown molding, lighted picture inlays and detailed columns throughout.
The house is cascaded with a flow of natural light.
The two guest bedrooms are ample in size with walk-in closets and full ensuites.
The side entry of the home has bench seating, perfect for the kids getting ready for school and an expansive laundry room, plus a two-plus-car garage. Let’s step out to the exquisite pool resort-like entertaining area. This is ideal for quiet weekends or full entertaining for family, friends or business functions. The solar-heated pool with sauna has so much character from the stone fireplace, outdoor kitchen and the beautiful verdant gardens encasing the statuesque gazebo. The lighting on every column gives this area a beautiful twilight effect.
As you flow through this exquisite home you will notice the handicapped accessibility it offers. The home has “ Smart home system” features, two whole-home generators, five A/C zones, and is fenced.
This home is ready for a new family to love and enjoy all it has to offer. To schedule a private showing, contact Lisa Kneram “The Cool Team” with Re/Max Realty Plus at 863-443-9276 or email lisakneram@gmail.com or call Sue Dean at 863-381-8841.