This home is at 225 Robin Ave. in Sebring. It is list price is $224,900 and is offered by Teresa and Kevin Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus, Sebring.
Now is the time to buy. This two-bedroom, two-bath home has an open floor plan and includes a living room plus family room/den.
This home has 1,482 living square feet and over 1,900 total square foot under roof. The lot size is 75-by-135 feet and includes a shed in the rear yard.
Both bedrooms are oversized rooms with good closet space. This home has easy maintenance vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the home. The kitchen is open to the dining area and features a breakfast bar, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and bisque-colored stove and hood vent. This home also includes an oversized one-plus-car garage with laundry area in the garage and room for extra storage.
Both of the bedrooms in this home are larger than most. The master bath includes a single sink vanity, toilet and corner shower. The guest bedroom has a double closet, which gives you added storage space.
The roof was replaced 12/2015 and the three-ton heat pump A/C was updated 12/2010. The exterior was repainted in March 2023, and septic pumped two years ago. A 10-by-12-foot shed that was purchased in 2015 is also included with the property.
If you like to enjoy Lake Jackson, owners living in Sebring Hills also have lakefront access. This home is now under contract and set to close soon. If you would like to buy or sell, give us a call, It is our pleasure to serve you.
