As the golden glow of sunset began painting the pines nearby, I searched the heavy limbs with my binoculars. I had heard of a nest in the area and hoped perhaps I’d be fortunate enough to see them. Soon a brown blob moved ever so slightly, helping me home in on its location. As I narrowed the field of my view, a ruffling of feathers revealed the beauty of a great horned owl.

A huge bird of prey, the great horned owl stands about two feet high with a wingspan stretching over four feet. Unmistakable upon view, in our eastern region this owl is a gorgeous mixture of brown and rust colored feathers with white patches. The facial area is marked with a dramatic dark “V” separately from the owl’s huge yellow eyes which are set in rust-colored facial feathers. Add in those huge “ear tufts” and you’ve got one gorgeous bird.

