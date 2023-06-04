As the golden glow of sunset began painting the pines nearby, I searched the heavy limbs with my binoculars. I had heard of a nest in the area and hoped perhaps I’d be fortunate enough to see them. Soon a brown blob moved ever so slightly, helping me home in on its location. As I narrowed the field of my view, a ruffling of feathers revealed the beauty of a great horned owl.
A huge bird of prey, the great horned owl stands about two feet high with a wingspan stretching over four feet. Unmistakable upon view, in our eastern region this owl is a gorgeous mixture of brown and rust colored feathers with white patches. The facial area is marked with a dramatic dark “V” separately from the owl’s huge yellow eyes which are set in rust-colored facial feathers. Add in those huge “ear tufts” and you’ve got one gorgeous bird.
A mostly nocturnal species, this owl can be found throughout the entire United States up into Canada and down into South America. Pacific northwest adults are very dark in color whereas in the southwestern region adult owls sport feathers in lighter, gray tones. Interestingly, this species is adaptable to a surprising number of habitats, from the alpine forests of the far north to deserts, swamps, and woodlands. Equally at home in the depths of the forest and your local city park, this species also has one of the most varied diets of all the raptor species.
Great horned owls will capture a wide variety of prey such as rabbits, birds even larger than themselves, other owls and raptors, large insects, frogs, snakes and even skunks. Equipped with powerful, dagger-like talons and a heavy, hooked bill, this owl is a very efficient predator. Swooping in with muffled wings in near silence, those incredible muscled feet and talons quickly grab and impale prey animals. Once captured, as prey struggles the talons ratchet down into a powerful “locking” grip. The prey’s spine is then quickly severed, ending its suffering while ensuring a safe meal for this predatory bird.
Calling the deep, resonant, “hoo, hoo-hoo, hoo hoo” as darkness falls and they actively begin hunting, if you’re fortunate enough to see more than one, the female is larger than the male. Often mobbed or harassed by songbirds, if you’re out hiking or in your yard and hear a collective of birds carrying on and others flying in to join the ruckus, you just might find a great horned owl getting dive bombed.