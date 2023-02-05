This home is at 186 S. Bear Pointe Drive in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $799,999 and is listed with Anita S. Zahn with Advantage Realty.
An open house is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
This is it! She’ll love it. He’ll love the brand new, 65-by-30-foot workshop. This is the home for you both.
This three-bedroom, plus office home is super nice and well maintained. It has an attached 24-by-30-foot garage. It is located in the gated, prestigious community of South Bear Pointe with no HOA.
This custom-built home sits on five beautiful acres with new landscaping and a nice fruit orchard. Zoned agriculture, it has lakeviews of Lake Placid.
Whether you are an equine enthusiast, a car enthusiast, or just simply enjoy gardening, this place has room for both the Mister and Missus.
The open floor plan makes this a great place to entertain. The great room features tall, vaulted 17-foot ceilings with wood beams, a gas fireplace with built-in entertainment center and shelving, beautiful tall windows and views of Lake Placid.
The kitchen has new cabinets with a large island and granite tops, stainless appliances new in 2021 and 2022.
The split floor plan has a private master bedroom with a foyer, a grand entrance with double 8-foot doors entry and a large custom closet. The master bath has a new vanity, large shower and large soaking tub. All bedrooms are large.
High ceilings with 8-foot doors are throughout the home.
There is new vinyl plank floors in the bedrooms. New custom blinds throughout the house.
The patio is 30-by-30 and tiled. Yes, the whole patio is tiled.
The attached garage has 220 amp electricity and Skeeter Beater screen-in main garage plus a new 65-by-30-foot metal building on concrete slab with a 14-foot door and electricity.
The seller has an 18-foot top-of-the-line above-ground pool with heater that has not been installed yet. PVC fence is on approximately one acre with fencing for pets. It is also cross fenced with metal building and garden area fenced with irrigation and nice soil ready for next season’s planting.
A new roof was put on in January 2018 with fire and ice underlayment for extra protection/insulation. The exterior of the home was painted in 2020 and a clear coat sealer applied to the field stone front.
All other homes in the upscale, gated community have rules. This home is not part of the association rules.
This home has just undergone many upgrades such as kitchen, granite, appliances, fans, lighting, faucets, flooring, water conditioning system (owned), fencing, workshop plus so much more. This home you must see to appreciate.
Call Anita S. Zahn with Advantage Realty #1 at 863-840-1420 to set up your appointment today.
