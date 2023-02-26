succulents_ photocredit_GardenersSupplyCompany

Succulents are low-maintenance houseplants that add interest and beauty to indoor décor.

It’s no surprise that succulents, including cacti, are popular. These easy-care houseplants come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes making them perfect for any home.

All you need is a lot of light and benign neglect to raise healthy and beautiful succulents. Place the plants near an unobstructed south-, west- or east-facing window.

