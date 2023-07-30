Welcoe to 3193 W. Xavier Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $315,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
This home is located in the heart of Avon Park Lakes on just under a half-acre. This home was constructed in 2012 and has been nicely maintained and upgraded. It has over 1,700 living square footage under air conditioning and over 2,400 under roof. The lot dimensions are 200 feet wide by 100 feet deep, for a total of 20,000 square feet.
This home boasts a great room setting with a large island bar with granite overlooking the living space. There is tile flooring in all of the living spaces and wood laminate plank in the bedrooms.
The living room features cathedral ceilings and crown molding. There is a family room off the back of the home that connects to the rear private screened-in lanai with hot tub. This is the perfect place to unwind after a hard day’s work.
The backyard is fenced and ready for your kids or furbaby, and a shed is in the backyard for your mower and other tools.
The floor plan is an open split plan with the primary suite on one side and two guest bedrooms and bathroom on the other side.
The windows are double hung and thermopane. There are seamless gutters around the entire home.
The kitchen has all brand-new appliances. The home comes with washer and dryer.
The owner placed an air conditioner vault regulator for low voltage power drawl and help to keep your A/C working. There is a ponytail generator hook up on the main electrical panel for your ease of use when the power is out.
The garage has scratch resistance epoxy flooring. For peace of mind, the home also has the hurricane straps on the roof that give you the extra credit with insurance.
The lot to the left of the home is also included in the sale.
This property is exclusively offered by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate, 863-381-0400. Please take a look at the professional photos and floor plan at www.dawndell.com .To make your private tour, call direct.