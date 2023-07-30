Welcoe to 3193 W. Xavier Road in Avon Park. It is priced at $315,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.

This home is located in the heart of Avon Park Lakes on just under a half-acre. This home was constructed in 2012 and has been nicely maintained and upgraded. It has over 1,700 living square footage under air conditioning and over 2,400 under roof. The lot dimensions are 200 feet wide by 100 feet deep, for a total of 20,000 square feet.

