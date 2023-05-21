We’ve had a few evenings of thunderstorms reminding us of the rainy season soon to arrive. Once those evening storms kick in, it won’t be but a couple of weeks until the seasonal ponds, swales and ditches begin holding water. As that happens, our native frogs and toads will start showing up in large numbers to feed and mate. I personally adore walking in the evening as darkness falls and listening to the song of frog calls.
From the enduring trill of Southern toads to the baby chick chirpings of oak toads mating in the swollen seasonal ponds far in the distance, to me it’s the song of the rainy season. The area around my residence has swales and ponds, affording me the opportunity to hear the nasal “baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa” of the Eastern narrow-mouthed toads resonating as I walk by. Loud enough to drown out conversation, they always bring a smile to my face.
Then there’s the marble-like clicking of the Southern cricket frogs singing away or the pig frogs grunting like a herd of swine from the pond vegetation. Now and then an American bullfrog joins the mix with his big ole buzzing “jug-o-rum” and banjo picks. It’s amazing how many frogs are out there and even if you don’t see them, identifying them by their calls can be a lot of fun.
You can also watch for the quite common native Southern toads on patios where artificial light draws insects. Dry bumpy skin and plump bodied, most toads are easily distinguishable from frogs. The Eastern narrow-mouthed toad, however, is shaped like a tiny torpedo with a large belly and very tiny limbs. Smoother skinned, these are the noisy “frogs” heard in the ditches once they fill with water. Some toads, such as the spadefoot toad, burrow in the soil and are rarely seen.
Other frogs you may not see but likely hear all the time include the tiny greenhouse frogs. With faint calls like the short chirp of a bird call, these can be hard to spot or even find unless you happen to uncover one while gardening.
We also have tree frogs such as the green tree frog that to me sounds like a large grouping of Martians all talking at the same time. Then there’s the barking tree frogs which don’t really “bark,” but sound much more like the strum of an untuned banjo to me. Found throughout most of the state, once you’ve heard them, you can’t forget it.
There are so many highly beneficial native frogs and toads in our region. Check out their cool calls at http://www.pwrc.usgs.gov/Frogquiz to listen to a wide variety of our native amphibians. Then go out after dark and see how many you can identify from their calls in your neighborhood.