We’ve had a few evenings of thunderstorms reminding us of the rainy season soon to arrive. Once those evening storms kick in, it won’t be but a couple of weeks until the seasonal ponds, swales and ditches begin holding water. As that happens, our native frogs and toads will start showing up in large numbers to feed and mate. I personally adore walking in the evening as darkness falls and listening to the song of frog calls.

From the enduring trill of Southern toads to the baby chick chirpings of oak toads mating in the swollen seasonal ponds far in the distance, to me it’s the song of the rainy season. The area around my residence has swales and ponds, affording me the opportunity to hear the nasal “baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa” of the Eastern narrow-mouthed toads resonating as I walk by. Loud enough to drown out conversation, they always bring a smile to my face.

