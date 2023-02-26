Jones 1

This home is at 2225 Hidden Creek Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $250,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This home is at 2225 Hidden Creek Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $250,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus.

This stunning, masterfully remodeled home is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Hidden Creek in Sebring. As soon as you enter through the brand new, leaded glass, front door, you will fall in love with the gorgeous custom upgrades and pristine appearance. The current owners spared no expense in transforming this lovely residence into a dream retreat.

Recommended for you