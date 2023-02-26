This home is at 2225 Hidden Creek Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $250,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This stunning, masterfully remodeled home is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Hidden Creek in Sebring. As soon as you enter through the brand new, leaded glass, front door, you will fall in love with the gorgeous custom upgrades and pristine appearance. The current owners spared no expense in transforming this lovely residence into a dream retreat.
You will adore the amazing white pine wood lined vaulted ceiling in the central living areas. All new carpet/tile flooring and new doors throughout.
The two spacious bedrooms on a split floor plan offer generous amounts of closet space (with a 6-by-6-foot walk-in closet for the primary suite), new flooring, freshly painted walls, and new lighted ceiling fans. Both bathrooms have been extensively and entirely updated – new vanities, new tile flooring, new plumbing fixtures, and new solid surface walk-in showers.
The breathtaking kitchen is one updated to impress – generous amounts of high quality granite countertops, gorgeous solid glazed ash wood, soft close cabinets with crown molding, modern light fixtures, 9-foot-long bar open to the living/dining rooms, bonus 5-by-3-foot pantry with rubber flooring, and all new top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances with an induction stove containing an air fryer option.
The super convenient, one-car garage has a washer and dryer amenities included with the sale of the home.
The enclosed back porch is also climate controlled – complete with vinyl windows, new carpet, wood-lined ceiling, and a pretty view of the back yard containing mature oak trees and well maintained landscaping. A brand new roof was installed in February of 2022. This property has city water and septic tank utilities.
The HOA assessment of only $125 per month includes lawn care, access to clubhouse, and use of the community’s heated pool. The public boat ramp to Sebring’s premier Lake Jackson is approximately two miles away from this property, as well as close access to the Sebring Parkway for convenient traveling to everything that Sebring has to offer.
Don’t wait, call today for an appointment. For more information on this home, contact Emily Jones with Remax Realty Plus at 863-446-3246.