Off The Charts-Navigating Mortgage Rates

In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a "For Sale" sign stands along side a building lot in Wheeling, Ill. Mortgage rates are more than double what they were a year ago, so many homebuyers are looking for ways to put off some of the pain for a few years. The trend is driving adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, to the highest usage in over a decade. 

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mortgage rates are more than double what they were a year ago, so many homebuyers are looking for ways to put off some of the pain for a few years.

The trend has driven adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, to the highest usage in over a decade.

Recommended for you