This home is at 2798 S. Bonnebrook Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $319,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus.

Beautiful, spacious, furnished and best of all, a brand new roof! This wonderful home in the friendly, 55-plus golf community of Highlands Ridge, is ready for new owners to move right in. Featuring a bright open floor plan, this home has just under 2,000 living square feet, with lovely bamboo flooring throughout and plantation shutters.

