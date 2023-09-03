This home is at 2798 S. Bonnebrook Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $319,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Beautiful, spacious, furnished and best of all, a brand new roof! This wonderful home in the friendly, 55-plus golf community of Highlands Ridge, is ready for new owners to move right in. Featuring a bright open floor plan, this home has just under 2,000 living square feet, with lovely bamboo flooring throughout and plantation shutters.
You can easily cook and bake to your heart’s content in this grand kitchen equipped with a double oven stove, lots of prep space, loads of cabinets and a pantry. The kitchen is also beautifully updated with Quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, a long breakfast bar and built-in desk area. Enjoy your meals in the cute breakfast nook with a bay window and you can even host a brunch or dinner at the spacious dining room.
Through french doors is the master bedroom and elegantly remodeled ensuite with large, Quartz double sink vanity, a corner tub and modern, tile walk-in shower with glass doors. There’s a nice bonus room, currently being used as a third bedroom, which could also be a hobby room or office space.
Large sliding doors lead to a paver patio, great for enjoying afternoons or grilling. A convenient indoor laundry room with cabinet, stand-up freezer plus washer and dryer are included. There is plenty of parking space with the extra wide driveway, spacious two-car garage and golf cart entrance.
You’ll love the community. Surrounded by beautiful oak trees where you can enjoy a refreshing dip in the two pools or spa, work out in the gym, go for a round of golf, play on the tennis or shuffleboard courts, and have a bite to eat at either of the two restaurants. Come take a look to see all this home has to offer.
Listed by Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus. Direct cell is 863-381-1848.