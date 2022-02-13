This home is located at 3081 Going To The Sun, Sebring. This home is offered at $140,000 and is listed with Ray Hammond with Four Star Realty.
Welcome to Central Florida’s ultimate, active retirement community.
Located in a 55-plus, gated, five-star community in Sebring, this home was built in 2007. It is a 40-by-54-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an office or den. It has a spacious two-car garage with a Skeeter Beater, a porch and double carport with driveway.
Enjoy the 10-by-26-foot Florida room with new blinds. The roof was replaced in 2016, A/C was replaced in 2018, and the hot water heater was replaced in 2019. Feel secure with an already installed ADT Security System. There are also new toilets.
The big kitchen has an island, ice pantry, stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and breakfast bar. The laundry is located inside. Tier ceilings are in the living room and dining room. A golf cart is available to be sold separately. This home will check lots of wish boxes.
Tanglewood is close to all the action. It’s only a one hour drive to theme parks or one-and-a-half hours to either coast. With shopping, dining, beautiful lakes and state parks just outside the gates, this is a community you won’t want to miss. It’s a 350-acre gated community that feels like small-town America, including an amazing clubhouse, pickle ball, a pool with lap lanes and jetted area for relaxation, a dog park, dog agility training course, a woodworking and glass shop, lakes and much more. It has everything you could possibly dream of.
To see this home contact Ray Hammond at 863-381-7705 or email him at KenRH@fourstarhomes.com