This home is at 129 Woodside Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $299,750 and is listed with Sue Clark of CENTURY 21 Lake & Land Myers Realty.
It is possible to take immediate possession of this beautifully appointed single family home in Covered Bridge, which some feel is the friendliest community in the state. Covered Bridge is tucked away on the north end of Lake Placid in the neighborhood of Lake Francis. It is not too far from Sebring and its shopping and restaurants, and is close to the town of Lake Placid with its artistic feel, farmer’s market and artisan stores.
This home has two bedrooms and two baths and it’s brand new. Step into the living room with the large, bright kitchen to the right. It has a breakfast bar, a window over the sink, plenty of counter space (granite), recess lighting and lovely Shaker cabinets. This wonderful kitchen opens up to the great room with vaulted ceilings.
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bath has double vanity sinks with granite counters.
Upgrades in this home include the Shaker cabinets, granite countertops, vinyl windows with insulated glass, vinyl plank flooring and ceramic tile in the baths, stainless appliances, Trane 14 Seer A/C and gutters.
The monthly maintenance fee for this community is $93, which includes your lawn mowing/maintenance, basic cable, library, game room, clubhouse, pool, exercise room, hot tub, pickleball court, space available for RV/boat storage, deep water canal access to Jack Creek canal with access to Lake June and Lake Carrie. Yes, all that for only $93 per month. The association is run by the individual owners, who are very frugal and strive to keep this fee low. And they all agree that Covered Bridge is a fun place to live.
129 Woodside Drive is listed at $299,750.