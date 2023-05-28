This home is at 129 Woodside Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $299,750 and is listed with Sue Clark of CENTURY 21 Lake & Land Myers Realty.

It is possible to take immediate possession of this beautifully appointed single family home in Covered Bridge, which some feel is the friendliest community in the state. Covered Bridge is tucked away on the north end of Lake Placid in the neighborhood of Lake Francis. It is not too far from Sebring and its shopping and restaurants, and is close to the town of Lake Placid with its artistic feel, farmer’s market and artisan stores.

