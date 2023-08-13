Welcome to this beautiful spacious home at 1031 Briarwood Drive in Briarwood Estates in Wauchula. This home is priced at $487,000 and is listed with Suzanne Stone with RE/MAX Realty Plus, Highlands Home Team.
Situated on a one-acre lot with mature trees and lush landscaping, you will enjoy the privacy and quiet of this nice neighborhood.
This home has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths with a spacious main bedroom that includes sliding doors to the large fully enclosed porch. Relax in the spa-like bathroom that features a garden tub and large tiled walk-in shower.
Enjoy your evenings in the living room that features a brick-enclosed gas fireplace, flanked with built-in cabinetry. The living area also has a bar area, just off the kitchen with an icemaker.
The kitchen is bright, with plenty of cabinets and a pantry. The large island has a cooktop. There are also double wall ovens.
There are also sliding glass doors to the back porch area. This back enclosed area is about 13-by-60 feet, covering the entire back length of home. The garage is a large two-car size with a separate workshop. There is also a large attic space with full door and exterior stair access.
The home features a whole house generator and the roof is only four years old.
To schedule your private showing today, contact Suzanne Stone, realtor/ associate, RE/MAX Realty Plus, Highlands Home Team at 863-464-0912.