Welcome to this beautiful spacious home at 1031 Briarwood Drive in Briarwood Estates in Wauchula. This home is priced at $487,000 and is listed with Suzanne Stone with Remax Realty Plus, Highlands Home Team.

Situated on a one-acre lot with mature trees and lush landscaping, you will enjoy the privacy and quiet of this nice neighborhood.

