A sign noting a pending sale is shown in front of a home on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Concord, Mass. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in July.

 PETER MORGAN/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in July to the slowest pace since January, as elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low inventory of homes on the market combined to discourage many would-be homebuyers.

Existing home sales fell 2.2% last month from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.07 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. That’s below the 4.15 million pace that economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

