Terrell 1

This home is at 737 Golfside Lane in Sebring. It is priced at $325,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This home is at 737 Golfside Lane in Sebring. It is priced at $325,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This two master-suite home is perfectly situated on the 8th tee of the Sebring Municipal Golf Course. With over 2,200 square feet of living space, it is designed for entertaining, ideal for full- or part-time residents.

Recommended for you