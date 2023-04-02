This home is at 737 Golfside Lane in Sebring. It is priced at $325,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This two master-suite home is perfectly situated on the 8th tee of the Sebring Municipal Golf Course. With over 2,200 square feet of living space, it is designed for entertaining, ideal for full- or part-time residents.
The spacious kitchen has been tastefully updated with solid darker wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, white tiled backsplash, a copper sink, soft close drawers, GE appliances, wrap-around bar with pendant lighting, recessed lighting and two pantries.
The first master suite opens onto its own private setting with the soothing sounds of a waterfall/goldfish pond. The bathroom has been completely remodeled, dual sink vanities, granite tops, large tiled shower, a huge walk-in closet and four wall closets.
The second master has its own private bathroom with plenty of closet space making it accommodating for guests.
The third bedroom could be used as an office, if desired, with built-in cabinets and ease of adding additional closet space. To the rear of the home there is a newer 60-foot screened porch area with full view of the pristine golf course.
There are so many additional features including but not limited to: roof in 2019, oversized two-car garage, Moen fixtures, vinyl fence on the side of the property, freshly painted inside with light and bright colors, all new double pane windows, well irrigation, indoor laundry room, a half-bath, two A/C units, entire home surge protector and city water/ sewer.
This is a property you must see to truly appreciate the pride of ownership that was invested in this home. Centrally located to everything.
For additional information and a private tour of this home, please contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.