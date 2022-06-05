This home is at 3124 Oakmont Drive in Villages of Highlands Ridge. It is offered at $309,500 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
This great home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot in the beautiful Highlands Ridge community. This 55+ community is the perfect place to make your next move to. It offers many adult activities: golf, pool, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, community center with fitness center, clubhouse with restaurant and so much more.
This beautiful home has an open floor plan and plenty of room to spread out. The kitchen features oak cabinets with a center island, granite countertops, dining area and breakfast bar, too.
The front bedroom is perfect as a guest bedroom or could be used as an office or den. The master suite includes plantation shutters, double closets, double sink vanity and large walk-in shower. The other guest bedroom has newer carpeting and nice closet space. The second bath has a tub/shower combination, raised vanity with cultured marble top and linen closet.
This home has a large living room that features lighted plant shelf, decorative niches for your favorite paintings, room for your large TV and also includes an electric fireplace. The rear family room is the perfect spot to sit, relax and socialize with your friends. This room has Thermopane windows, tile flooring, plantation shutters and has an exterior door for accessing your rear patio.
Most of the furniture can also be purchased separately from the sale of the home.
This home also includes a water filtration system. This home is well maintained inside and out.
Maintenance fee for this property is $240.94 per month.
For further information on the association and maintenance of Highlands Ridge, please give us a call and we can put you in contact with the appropriate person to answer your questions.
MLS# 287169