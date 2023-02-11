TALLAHASSEE — As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would provide an option to renters who might not be able to afford security deposits that can stretch into thousands of dollars.

