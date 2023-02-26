TALLAHASSEE — A $711 million proposal intended to make housing more affordable for working Floridians is ready to quickly go before the state Senate after the legislative session starts March 7. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved the wide-ranging bill (SB 102), a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples.

Called the “Live Local Act,” the bill includes providing incentives for private investment in affordable housing. It also would encourage mixed-use development in struggling commercial areas, preempt local-government rules on density and building heights in certain circumstances and bar local rent controls.

