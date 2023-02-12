On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Energy-Tax-Incentives

Workers install two of 105 solar panels on the roof of a barn Thursday, Aug. 27, 2009, north of Hesperus, Colo. The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and rebates for homeowners who make energy-saving updates to their homes. Tax credits are available now for updates like new windows, doors, air conditioners, insulation and solar panels, while larger rebates for energy-saving and electrification updates are expected to become available later this year or early next year.

 JERRY McBRIDE/AP PHOTO, FILE

If you’ve been holding off on home improvements, a new law signed last year and now in effect as of Jan. 1, 2023, may provide a fresh incentive.

The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, includes tax credits and rebates for homeowners who make energy-saving updates to their homes. Credits for improvements like new solar panels, windows, doors and air conditioners are available now, while rebates for larger energy-efficient updates are expected to become available later this year or next year.

