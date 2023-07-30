Gardening Succession Planting

This July 14, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows recently planted summer squash growing near more mature plants to ensure a continued harvest on Long Island, N.Y.

 JESSICA DAMIANO via AP

I harvested my hardneck garlic crop earlier this month, which opened up some prime real estate in the garden.

As I was settling Eight Ball squash seedlings into the space, it occurred to me that I was inadvertently practicing what is known as “succession planting,” a term that can apply to a few different strategies intended to extend the growing season.

