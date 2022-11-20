This home is located at 4425 Page Avenue in Sebring. The home is priced at $229,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Property Group.
Reduced! Price below the appraised value.
Updated: November 20, 2022 @ 9:25 am
This remodeled three-bedroom, two-bath home is located in a popular neighborhood of Harder Hall. It has beautiful curb appeal with a decorative walkway that leads to an open front porch area.
Step into an 18-by-15-boot living room that flows into a separate dining area with an open kitchen concept. Granite counter tops, newer appliances, oak cabinetry and a large pantry will entice the chef of the home.
The spacious master suite includes a dual sink with a high vanity, step-in shower and a walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, full tub in the guest bathroom and a nice-sized vanity.
There have been many upgrades including: Roof in 2022, hot water heater, A/C, freshly painted inside and out, and the drain field has recently been replaced.
This home is close to the YMCA, bike path to Highlands Hammock State Park, shopping, schools and much more. This home is ideal for a full- or part-time resident, first-time home buyer or a home to retire and enjoy the great Florida lifestyle.
For more information contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. You can also visit //lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com/
MLS# 291115
