English ivy (Hedera helix), a heavy, woody vine with handsome, dark-green, waxy leaves, is believed to have been brought to the New World by European colonists in the 1700s. They likely appreciated its shade tolerance, versatility as both a ground cover and climbing vine, and rapid growth.

But today, it's classified as an invasive species in many parts of the United States, where it grows quickly and can suffocate, starve and weaken trees.

