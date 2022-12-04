NerdWallet-Buying Commercial Property

A Store For Rent sign is displayed at a retail property in Chicago, on June 20, 2020. Predictions of a recession combined with high interest rates and inflation make it a daunting time to enter the real estate market. That doesn’t make it the wrong time in all cases, though. Small-business owners looking for commercial property should consider their business’s growth stage, along with the cost of borrowing and how that might change what down payment they can afford. 

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

For small businesses hoping to establish or expand their brick-and-mortar presence, it may seem like a bad time to sink cash into a commercial property purchase.

Amid predictions of an upcoming recession, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate for the sixth time in 2022, citing inflation risks and global conflict. Inevitably, this will make loans more expensive for borrowers.

