Given that the Fed is likely to keep fighting inflation, mortgage rates may rise even further after crossing the 7% mark this week. Unsurprisingly, investors should be cautious and undecided. Builder pullouts and ongoing cancellations of sales are other reasons to increase investors’ pessimism. Low borrowing rates, falling home prices, and high rental demand are perfect investment conditions. But this isn’t always the case.

According to Alex Caswell, a Wealth Planner at RHS Financial, it is rare for all stars to align because they often work against each other. Illustrating this point, Caswell says a year ago, while inventory was low and housing prices were competitive, investors could lock in a very low mortgage rate. This significantly improved their yield and required less of a down payment to invest.

